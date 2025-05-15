India, Pakistan extend ceasefire as tensions persist

New Delhi: Following the May 10 understanding between India and Pakistan on cessation of hostilities, it was decided to continue the confidence building measures to reduce the alertness level, Indian officials said on Thursday, May 15.

The clarification came after the Pakistan military said the understanding on ending the hostilities has been extended until May 18.

“Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) on May 10, it has been decided to continue the confidence-building measures to reduce the alertness level,” an Indian Army official said.

“As the situation develops further, we shall intimate you,” he said.

On April 22, 2025, a Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist attack killed 26 civilians, most of whom were Hindu tourists. The attackers, said to be from the Pakistan-based outfit The Resistance Front, targeted Hindu men in particular, leaving their wives widowed.

In retaliation, India began Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, carrying out missile attacks against militant camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan retaliated with drone and artillery assaults, including alleged attacks on religious installations. The conflict resulted in a tenuous ceasefire on May 10, 2025, brokered by US President Donald Trump. Both countries have, however, accused each other of ceasefire breaches, and tensions continue to be heightened.