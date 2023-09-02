India vs Pakistan match: JKSA issues advisory for Kashmiri students

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup on Saturday, September 2, the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) urged the students hailing from the Union Territory, who study in different universities across the nation, to take the game in its spirit and stay away from posting things on social media that might land them in trouble.

JKSA appealed to the students to take sports as a game and stay away from publishing unnecessary things on social media during and after the match. “Do not get involved in unnecessary debates, discussions, or social media chat, and should enjoy the game with true sportsman spirit,” the student body said in a press release.

“We are urging Kashmiri students studying at different universities across the country to prioritize their education and career for which they have traveled to different parts of the nation,” the statement said. “Remember the sacrifices made by your family members, who have worked tirelessly, taken loans, sold jewelry, and pray diligently for your well-being.”

The student’s body further advised students of J&K not to cheer for any particular team, as doing so will put them in a vulnerable.

“Games and sports extend beyond mere entertainment; they teach us about brotherhood and peace. These events should serve as opportunities to foster unity and harmony, not violence,” JKSA added.

There have been several instances in the past when students from Jammu and Kashmir were assaulted, booked, or even rusticated from institution for expressing their excitement or cheering for Pakistan cricket team, especially during India-Pakistan cricket matches.