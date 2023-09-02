India vs Pakistan match: JKSA issues advisory for Kashmiri students

The student's body urged the students of J&K not to cheer for any particular team as doing so will put them in a vulnerable position

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 2nd September 2023 5:41 pm IST
India Vs Pakistan

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup on Saturday, September 2, the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) urged the students hailing from the Union Territory, who study in different universities across the nation, to take the game in its spirit and stay away from posting things on social media that might land them in trouble.

JKSA appealed to the students to take sports as a game and stay away from publishing unnecessary things on social media during and after the match. “Do not get involved in unnecessary debates, discussions, or social media chat, and should enjoy the game with true sportsman spirit,” the student body said in a press release.

Also Read
Asia Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Pakistan match?

“We are urging Kashmiri students studying at different universities across the country to prioritize their education and career for which they have traveled to different parts of the nation,” the statement said. “Remember the sacrifices made by your family members, who have worked tirelessly, taken loans, sold jewelry, and pray diligently for your well-being.”

MS Education Academy

The student’s body further advised students of J&K not to cheer for any particular team, as doing so will put them in a vulnerable.

“Games and sports extend beyond mere entertainment; they teach us about brotherhood and peace. These events should serve as opportunities to foster unity and harmony, not violence,” JKSA added.

There have been several instances in the past when students from Jammu and Kashmir were assaulted, booked, or even rusticated from institution for expressing their excitement or cheering for Pakistan cricket team, especially during India-Pakistan cricket matches.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 2nd September 2023 5:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button