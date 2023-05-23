India Post Recruitment 2023: Applications invited to fill 12828 job vacancies

India Post, one of the largest postal networks in the world, has recently announced an exciting opportunity for job seekers in the country. With the creation of new branch post offices in 2023, India Post is inviting applications to fill a total of 12,828 job vacancies. These vacancies are for the position of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) and are distributed across 28 states in India.

Interested candidates can apply for the India Post Recruitment 2023 until June 11, 2023, by submitting their applications online. Among the total vacancies, Telangana alone offers 96 posts for aspiring candidates. The selected candidates will be appointed as either Branch Postmasters (BPM) or Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) based on their merit and qualifications.

The Branch Postmasters (BPM) will receive a Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380. On the other hand, Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) will receive a TRCA in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470. These emoluments make the India Post Recruitment 2023 an enticing opportunity for job seekers.

To be eligible for these posts, candidates must meet certain criteria. Firstly, the age of the applicants should be between 18 and 40 years. Additionally, candidates must possess a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of the 10th standard, with a pass in Mathematics and English. Proficiency in computer operations is also an important qualification for these positions.

The selection of candidates for the India Post Recruitment 2023 will be based on a merit list generated by the system. This merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by candidates in the Secondary School Examination.

The list of selected candidates will be released on the official website of India Post. For more details, read the official notification (click here).