India records 46 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,413

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2023 10:55 am IST
Fatigue of long Covid as bad as that in cancer patients: Study
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day rise of 46 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,413, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,913 and the tally of the infections is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,665), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 percent, according to the health ministry website.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi man wakes from 4 yr coma to a post-COVID-19 world

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,339, while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent, according to the data.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2023 10:55 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button