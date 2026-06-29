India, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on water resource cooperation

Pact aims to strengthen collaboration and share best practices in water resources.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
India and Saudi Arabia officials sign water resource cooperation MoU at formal event.
India and Saudi Arabia sign water resources cooperation MoU in Jeddah. Photo: X

Riyadh: India and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation on water resource management, according to an official statement on Monday, june 29.

The agreement was signed at the inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia’s national water conference, Saudi Water Week, being hosted in Jeddah.

“A significant step in advancing the India–Saudi Arabia strategic partnership,” said the Indian embassy in Riyadh on X.

Subhan Bakery

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Indian ambassador Suhel Khan and Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, minister of environment, water and agriculture in Saudi Arabia. Consul General of India Fahad Suri was also present during the signing.

“The MoU aims to foster collaboration, strengthen capacity building, and facilitate the exchange of best practices in water resources planning, sustainable water management, irrigation systems, and other related areas,” the Indian mission said.

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