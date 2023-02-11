India send seventh flight with relief material for Turkey, Syria

Flight is carrying 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables

Published: 11th February 2023 11:13 pm IST
New Delhi: The seventh plane from India, carrying relief material, essentials, and emergency and critical care medicines for earthquake relief efforts for Syria and Turkey, has been despatched, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

“On Saturday evening, earthquake relief material and equipment were sent to Syria and Turkey onboard another IAF C-17 aircraft. After offloading relief material at Damascus, the flight will head towards Adana,” said a MEA official.

“Flight is carrying 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables,” said the official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had said that Indian teams are working day and night as a part of “Operation Dost” to help the relief and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkey.

