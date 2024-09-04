India should send signal to Bangladeshi Hindus that they are welcome: BJP

New Delhi: BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday said India should send signals to Hindus in Bangladesh that they are always welcome here.

The former member of Parliament also said Hindus residing anywhere in the world belong to India.

“I personally believe that we will have to somehow send the signal to the Hindus of Bangladesh that they are always welcome here. We will have to recognise that the Bangladeshi Hindus are our people. Wherever they stay, the Hindus all over the world, belong to India.”

The Centre for Democracy, Pluralism and Human Rights (CDPHR), a non-government organisation, released a report on Wednesday on the human rights situation in Bangladesh, specifically focusing on the ongoing political unrest in the neighbouring country since the beginning of months-long protests over a job-quota issue.

The report documents and analyses attacks against minorities in Bangladesh as the country descended into chaos after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee. The report was released at an event here.