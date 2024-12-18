India should show its glorious way of life to world: Bhagwat

Pune: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said it is India’s prime responsibility to present its glorious way of life to the world so that others can follow and attain happiness and prosperity.

Dharma, which is the foundation of everyone’s life, must be preserved and awakened as per the changing times, he further said.

The essence of Indian ethos lies in ensuring the well-being of all, Bhagwat said at the inauguration of the Moraya Gosavi Sanjivan Samadhi ceremony in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township near Maharashtra’s Pune city on Tuesday.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain balance and patience to ensure the smooth functioning of the world order. In Indian culture, there has always been a tradition of returning to nature. In today’s terms, this can be described as ‘giving back’,” he said.

“The structure of our dharma is built on this principle of ‘giving back’. Our ancestors recognised and practised it as nature itself works on this aspect,” Bhagwat said.

He said our ancestors not only understood the concept of balance in dharma but also led by example, demonstrating how to live peacefully while ensuring harmony and progress for all.

“This dharma ensures the well-being and progress of all, which is why India must survive, grow and lead the way. It is India’s prime responsibility to show to the world its glorious way of life so that others can follow and attain happiness and prosperity,” he said.

The RSS chief said dharma works to keep the society safe and prosperous.

“It unites and elevates, and does not give space to extremism. This dharma, which is the foundation of everyone’s life, must be preserved, and it should be awakened according to the changing times and circumstances,” he said.

The entire structure of the world is based on conflict, Bhagwat said.

“For the past 2,000 years, our lives have been influenced by prevailing ideologies. While these have increased conveniences, they have also given rise to constant strife. Therefore, our ancestors adopted the eternal Sanatan Dharma, which, based on spirituality, makes material life harmonious. The sense of belonging inherent in it is the foundation of the universe,” he said.

Dharma guides the lives of individuals, society and nature towards the supreme being, Bhagwat said.

“This dharma, which is the foundation of society’s unity, must manifest through our actions,” he said.

Stating that change is the only constant and situations are dynamic, the RSS chief narrated a story about a king and his minister who had a habit of saying – ‘This too shall pass’.

One day, the king returned to his kingdom after conquering the world and was celebrated by his people. Amidst the praise and jubilation, the minister quietly remarked – ‘This time shall also pass’. The king, though angered by the comment, chose not to react.

Sometime later, the king and his minister ventured into a jungle for hunting. During the hunt, the king was attacked by a wild animal. Though the king managed to kill it, the animal severely injured his thumb. As the people praised his bravery, the minister once again said, ‘This time shall also pass’.

Days later, a revolt broke out in the kingdom, and both the king and the minister were imprisoned. While in jail, the king recalled the minister’s words. Eventually, some loyalists managed to free the king and the minister, and they escaped into the jungle. But they were captured by a tribe that practised human sacrifice.

On examining them, the tribe released the king because of his missing thumb and the minister because of a physical deformity, as imperfect humans were not deemed suitable for sacrifice.

“At that moment, the king realised the wisdom of the minister’s words- that good and bad situations are transient and nothing in life is permanent,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief described Lord Ganesh as the epitome of inclusiveness and balance.

“Lord Ganesh’s large abdomen symbolises tolerance for everyone’s deeds, while his big ears signify his ability to listen to all. His long trunk represents his capacity to sense and respond to every situation,” he said.