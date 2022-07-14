India shouldn’t repeat China’s mistake by enacting two-child policy: Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that India should not repeat the mistake committed by China by enacting any law that imposes a two-child policy in India.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi made it clear that he will never support such a law and said, “India’s Total Fertility Rate is declining, by 2030 it will stabilize”.

Recently, responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘population imbalance’ remark, Owaisi said that Muslims were the ones using most contraceptives.

“Are Muslims not natives of India? If we see the reality, natives are only tribals and Dravidian people. In Uttar Pradesh, without any law, desired fertility rate would be achieved by 2026-2030,” Owaisi said to ANI on Adityanath’s statement.

Yogi’s ‘population imbalance’ remark

After a report by the United Nations on Monday said India was projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, Yogi Adityanath said the population control program must go ahead successfully but at the same time, ‘population imbalance’ should not be allowed to happen.

According to a report by the World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division the world’s population is projected to reach eight billion on November 15, 2022. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.

Why does China want to increase its population?

While some political leaders in India are raising their voices in favour of the two-child policy, China is giving incentives such as tax and housing credits, educational benefits, and even cash to encourage women to have more children.

In 2021, the number of newborns in the Chinese mainland dropped to 10.62 million, close to the number of deaths. Seeing the trend, the Chinese government decided to increase its population and further help the country’s labour force.

The main reason behind the drop in the Chinese population is the country’s policy on childbirth.

For many years, China was following one-child policy to control the population. Later, they relaxed the policy to two-child in 2015. Despite relaxing the policy, the country was moving towards an ageing population.

Now, the Chinese government is forced to offer incentives to encourage women to have more children.

With inputs from ANI