India shows green flag to Kerala-Dubai cruise service: Report

In a significant development to promote tourism, the Central government in India has approved the Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service.

The green signal was issued due to a significant demand from non-resident Indian passengers, Manorama Online, a Kerala-based news daily reported.

India’s Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the initial steps to launch the cruise ship service are underway. The announcement was made in response to a query made by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden recently.

In September, Kerala Maritime Board Chairman NS Pillai said that NORKA will conduct feasibility studies on passenger cruise ships to fill the UAE travel gap from Kerala. The necessity of such a route was primarily due to the high costs experienced by expatriates and tourists during peak seasons.

The service is set to transport up to 1,250 passengers using a specially equipped vessel for the Kochi-Dubai route.

The cruise service provides a cost-effective and practical transportation option, offering a one-way ticket for as low as Rs 10,000.