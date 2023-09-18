Ship to ferry passengers from UAE to Kerala at Rs 10K; check details

Travel has come a long way in the last few decades. Before planes, giant steamships carried immigrants and travellers.

However, now reports are coming out that the passenger ship service between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the southern Indian state of Kerala may soon become a reality again, offering Indian expatriates a convenient and affordable way to travel.

This will be a boon for low-income Indian expatriates in the UAE as it will allow them to travel to their hometown without paying exorbitant airline charges.

Also Read Can family travel with employee on UAE work visa?

The delegates of the Kerala government will meet India’s central government ministers on Sunday, September 24, to get approval for the project, according to YA Rahim, the president of the Indian Association Sharjah.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, YA Rahim said that if the central government approves, the ship will start services in December and trial run by November.

Indian Association Sharjah, Ananthapuri Shipping and Logistics Private Limited, and the Kerala government are leading this project to tackle non-resident Keralite issues.

Price, travel time and baggage allowance

The passenger ship will take three days to complete the trip between UAE and India and can accommodate 1,250 passengers at once.

Up to 200 kg of luggage per passenger is allowed on this journey. There will be a broad selection of culinary options and entertainment for the passengers on board.

The ticket prices range from Dirhams 442 (Rs 10,000) to Dirhams 663 (Rs 15,000) depending on the travel time.