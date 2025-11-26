India slams Pakistan over Ram Temple remarks, calls its objections baseless

Pakistan had criticised Modi's participation at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple on Tuesday that marked the formal completion of its construction.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th November 2025 8:02 pm IST

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation at a ceremony in Ayodhya’s Ram temple and said the neighbouring country, with a deeply strained record of repression of minorities, has no moral standing to lecture others.

“We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others. Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Pakistan had criticised Modi’s participation at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple on Tuesday that marked the formal completion of its construction.

The Pakistan foreign office expressed “deep concern” over the ceremony and referred to construction of the temple at the site of the Babri Mosque and alleged that it is a reflection of pressure on religious minorities in India.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th November 2025 8:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button