India, Sri Lanka to issue stamps on democracy to mark 75 years of Independence

Colombo: A collection of commemorative stamps are to be issued jointly by India and Sri Lanka to mark the 75 years of Independence of the island nation.

An MoU is to be signed between the two countries to issue a set of stamps under the theme of Democracy’, Sri Lanka Cabinet spokesman and Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

The postal departments of India and Sri Lanka are to jointly issue the stamps to mark the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence from British rule. The stamps are to depict the Parliaments of the two South Asian neighbours.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that 3,000 stamp sets, 5,000 souvenir sheets and 2,000 first-day covers are to be exchanged between India and Sri Lanka.

After India attained Independence after a long struggle on August 15, 1947, Sri Lanka became independent on February 4, 1948.