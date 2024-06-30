India stamps authority on cricket; men win World Cup, women create world record

These days T20 cricket matches should carry a statutory warning: Not For Those With Weak Hearts. Millions of hearts would have been pounding uncontrollably on Saturday night as Rohit Sharma’s men in blue held their nerve and edged out South Africa by seven runs to win a nail biting thriller in the final of the ICC T20 men’s World Cup.

For India it was double dhamaka week because a day earlier its women had created a world record in Test cricket with a total of 603 for six declared against South Africa and Shafali Verma had led the charge with a double century. India has stamped its undeniable authority on world cricket and is now the envy of the whole planet.

In the T20 final, Virat Kohli came good when it mattered most. His form up to the final had been poor and many fans were questioning his continuing presence in the team. He blazed his way to 76 in 59 balls with six 4s and two 6s and justified his skipper’s faith in him. On the eve of the match, Captain Rohit Sharma had told the media that Virat was keeping his best effort for the final match and the star batter did just that.

Going out with heads high

After the match, both Virat and Rohit announced their retirement from T20 cricket. “This is the best time to say goodbye,” explained Rohit. Like true champions they decided to bow out on a winning note.

Parting gift for coach Rahul

The men in blue also gave a wonderful farewell gift to their coach Rahul Dravid who had informed the BCCI that he will leave his post after the ICC T20 World Cup. After a gap of 17 years India once again laid its hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. The day will not be forgotten by Indian cricket fans.

Bridgetown: India’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid poses for photos during celebration after India defeated South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Critics silenced

It may be recalled that when the team was selected, many experts were skeptical about its chances. Criticism was focused on the fact that Rinku Singh was not included, Hardik Pandya did not deserve a place, Rahul Dravid wasn’t up to the mark as coach and many more points. Today all critics have been silenced.

Klaasen on the rampage

When South Africa was chasing the target, its most dangerous batter was Heinrich Klaasen. The batter, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, did what he is famous for doing. He slammed the fastest half century in the history of T20 world cup finals.

His 52 off 27 balls contained five 6s. But once he was out, South Africa lost its momentum. Hardik Pandya who has faced a lot of flak in recent times, made amends by taking the wicket of Klaasen. He ended up with three wickets as India finished off the match in the last over. Bumrah’s bowling effort of 4-0-18-2 was magical and mesmerising.

Women created history

One day before the men won the World Cup, the Indian women proved that they were record breakers too. With the robustly built yet charmingly simple Shafali Verma leading the way with her superb batting, India chalked up a record total of 603 for six declared in the one off Test against South Africa in Chennai.

Shafali and her batting partner Smriti Mandhana put the South African bowling to the sword. Smriti scored 149 while Shafali rattled up 205. She became the second Indian woman to score a double century after Mithali Raj who had scored 214 against England in 2002. Smriti and Shafali compiled a colossal opening stand of 292 runs which was the highest in women’s Test cricket.

Chennai: India Womens Shafali Verma being greeted by Smriti Mandhana after scoring a half century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

It was a rare show of confidence and dominance by the Indian women. Shafali needed only 194 balls to reach the double hundred. It was the quickest ever recorded by any woman player. The previous record was in the name of Annabel Sutherland of Australia who had taken 248 balls to reach 200.

Willpower of steel

Willpower of steel lies hidden beneath the cheerful countenance of Shafali Verma. She has excellent footwork and can hit the ball with tremendous power when she is batting in full flow. She loves to hit the ball straight. Fanciful square cuts and late cuts are not present in her weaponry. Her game style seems to be in alignment with her nature which is straightforward and frank. The fact that she is only 20 years old means that she is a gem that will prove invaluable for India over many more years to come.