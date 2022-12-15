India successfully conducts night trials of Agni 5 missile

The Agni 5 ballistic missile tested on Thursday evening is lighter than before.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 15th December 2022 10:40 pm IST
India successfully conducts night trials of Agni 5 missile
Agni 5 ballistic missile

New Delhi: The night trials of nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni 5 was successfully conducted on Thursday in Odisha, a Defence official said.

The missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy. The range of the missile can be further increased based on the results of the testing, the official added.

The Agni 5 ballistic missile tested on Thursday evening is lighter than before.

The official said the test was conducted in an attempt to validate advanced technologies and new equipment on the missile which weighs lesser now.

The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system, the official added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button