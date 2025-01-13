India summons Bangladesh’s deputy high commissioner over border tensions

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s deputy high commissioner Md Nural Islam was summoned by the ministry of external affairs over border-related issues, in New Delhi, on Monday, January 13.

Islam was summoned a day after Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma over border tensions on Sunday.

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, violating a bilateral agreement.

Verma entered the foreign ministry around 3:00 pm (local time). His meeting with foreign secretary Jashim Uddin lasted about 45 minutes, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

While no official statement was released by the interim government regarding the discussions, officials confirmed that the envoy was summoned.

Talking to the media after emerging from the meeting, Verma said Dhaka and New Delhi “have understandings with regard to fencing the border for security”.

“Our two border guard enforcements – BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) – have been in communication in this regard. We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border,” Verma added.

Earlier in the day, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that India halted construction of barbed wire fencing along the border due to the strong opposition from the Border Guard Bangladesh and locals.