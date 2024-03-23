India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM’s arrest

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat from the German Embassy and lodged a strong protest over comments on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs office in the capital.

India called the comments “blatant interference” in its internal matters after the German foreign office said on Friday that it has “taken note” of Kejriwal’s arrest and expects that “standards regarding the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles” will apply.

The remarks by Sebastian Fischer, a spokesperson for Germany’s foreign ministry, were in response to how the German government assessed Kejriwal’s arrest weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.

“We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and fundamental democratic principles will also apply in this case,” Fischer said according to his ministry’s website.

“Like anyone facing accusations, Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him [sic],” the statement said.

The Enforcement Directorate termed the Aam Aadmi Party chief the kingpin of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government.

It claimed that Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons.

A special court on Friday sent Kejriwal to six days of ED custody, till March 28.