India takes up training launch of medium ballistic missile Agni-1

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2023 9:41 am IST
ballistic missile Agni-1 (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: India carried out successful training launch of medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the defence ministry said on Thursday./

“The missile is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile,” the ministry informed.

Earlier, a successful test of Agni 5 missile was carried out in December last year. The Agni 5 is a nuclear capable ballistic missile. It was a night trial of Agni 5 ballistic missile and the test was successful.

The test of Agni 5 was also carried out from Odisha. The missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy. Range of the missile can be further increased based on the results of the testing.

The test of Agni 5 missile was carried out to ensure new equipment and more advance technology in the missile. The tested Agni-5 ballistic missile was lighter than before.

Another successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on January 10 this year from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

“A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile,” a defence ministry official said.

