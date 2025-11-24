India thanks UAE for support after Tejas jet crash in Dubai

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday thanked the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for offering condolences over the plane crash during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, which resulted in the death of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal died in a Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. He was a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement shared on X, the MEA stated, “Thank you for your solidarity UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We appreciate the sentiments of the Government and people of UAE.”

He made the statement in response to the condolence message shared by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thank you for your solidarity @mofauae. We appreciate the sentiments of the Government and people of UAE.@UAEembassyIndia @IndembAbuDhabi @cgidubai https://t.co/08iD1WBxpG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 24, 2025

In a statement shared on X, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India and its sincere condolences over the tragic incident today, which resulted in the death of an Indian Air Force pilot following the crash of an aircraft participating in an airshow in Dubai.”

“In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) conveyed its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the pilot, as well as to the Government and people of India, over this tragic incident,” it added.

UAE Expresses Solidarity with India and Conveys Condolences over Plane Crash during Airshow in Dubaihttps://t.co/oE4afpzeFU pic.twitter.com/MfscprvzcP — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) November 21, 2025

The mortal remains of IAF pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal were brought to his native place in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and cremated with full military honours.

Wing Commander Syal, 34, hailed from Patiyalkar village near Yol in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil in Kangra district. Wing Commander Syal, known for an exceptional service record, was posted at the Hyderabad airbase.

He is survived by his wife Afsaan, also an IAF officer, and their five-year-old daughter.

His father, Jagan Nath, an ex-serviceman who later served as a principal in the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, and his mother Bina Devi were in Hyderabad to meet their son when the tragedy struck on November 21 after the HAL-designed Tejas Light Combat Aircraft he was flying during a low-altitude aerial display at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport lost control, plunged, and caught fire.

“Honouring Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Dubai Air Show on 21 Nov 2025. His courage, skill, and dedication to the nation will forever inspire us. Gone too soon, but never forgotten,” Southern Air Command IAF Media Co-ordination Centre wrote on X.

Honouring Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Dubai Air Show on 21 Nov 2025. His courage, skill, and dedication to the nation will forever inspire us. Gone too soon, but never forgotten.#NamanshSyal #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/0ETaw4hElp — SAC_IAF (@IafSac) November 23, 2025

A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, Wing Commander Syal served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty, said the IAF.

“His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy. The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude,” it added.