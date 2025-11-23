Wing commander Namansh Syal cremated with full honors, celebs pay tribute

Shimla: Sobbing inconsolably, the IAF officer wife of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, killed in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air show, managed a farewell salute with their six-year-old daughter clinging to her as his mortal remains were consigned to flames in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Sunday.

The wing commander’s cousin lit the pyre in the presence of Indian Air Force and civic officials, politicians and locals, who had lined up to pay their last respects to their dear ‘Nammu’.

For the locals, Namansh, who was in his mid-30s, remains an outstanding athlete distinguished by his dedication to the country, “who even set an example in death by diverting the aircraft to save thousands present at the mega air show”.

Syal was killed on November 21 after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the air show. On Sunday, the mortal remains were brought to Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu, and they were received with full military honours.

Later, the body was flown to Himachal Pradesh’s Gaggal airport and then taken to his native Patiyalkar village in an Army truck bedecked with flowers and followed by a convoy of armed forces and civilian vehicles.

Hundreds of people lined up en route while patriotic slogans and rallying cries, such as ‘Jab Tak Suraj Chaand Rahega, Nammu Tera Naam Rahega’, rent the air.

As the convoy reached the village, Syal’s parents, his wife, in the IAF uniform, and his six-year-old daughter were seen alighting a vehicle, visibly devastated by the loss.

“Namansh’s death is a big loss to the country and me,” said Jagan Nath Syal, the father of the deceased pilot. He claimed that there were only four aerobatic pilots in the country, and Namansh was one of them.

He also said that his son was considered the best student by his trainers.

Namansh and his wife met during their first posting in Pathankot, and later got married in 2014.

Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Anil Goma, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation R S Bali, BJP leader and former Assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar, officers of the Air Force and Army, the deputy commissioner, and the superintendent of police were among those present at the funeral.

Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Adnan Sami pay tribute

Actors Kamal Hassan, Sonu Sood and singer Adnan Sami have mourned the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed at the Dubai Air Show.

Syal, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, was killed on Friday after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

In an X post, superstar Hassan wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas. A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2025

“A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief,” he added.

Sood shared pictures of the late commander along with an image of the crash.

🇮🇳💔

Today, India mourns the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a brave Tejas pilot who gave his life doing what he loved — flying for his nation. His courage and sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. Salute to a true hero. Jai Hind. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BUB9KfIcLG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 22, 2025

“Today, India mourns the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a brave Tejas pilot who gave his life doing what he loved — flying for his nation. His courage and sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. Salute to a true hero. Jai Hind,” Sood wrote in an X post.

Sami also paid tribute to the late commander, writing, “Extremely Saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal… May God bless his soul.”

Syal is survived by his father, mother, wife, who is also serving in the Air Force, and their six-year-old daughter.