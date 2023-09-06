INDIA to attend Parliament special session, Sonia to write to PM Modi to share agenda

New Delhi: The Congress will be attending the special session of Parliament, and Sonia Gandhi will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to know the agenda, and also flagging some pressing issues.

The Congress’ Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with the party’s Parliamentary strategy group.

A party source said that the Congress will not be boycotting the special session that will begin on September 18 and go on till September 22.

The source said that during the Parliamentary strategy group meeting, the party MPs, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, decided to attend the special session with a positive agenda.

The source also said that Sonia Gandhi will be writing a letter to the Prime Minister in the next few days for the agenda of the special session.

She will inform the Prime Minister about the Opposition’s demand to discuss a series of issues.

The source said that the plan for Sonia Gandhi to write to PM Modi was even endorsed by all INDIA bloc Parliament floor leaders, who met at the residence of Kharge to discuss the strategy for the five-day special session.

This came after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) decided in its two meetings that it wants to raise the Adani Group and demand for a JPC, price rise, unemployment, the Manipur situation, economic, political and foreign issues in the session beginning September 18.

Meanwhile, another party source said that at the meeting of the floor leaders at Kharge’s residence on Tuesday night over dinner, the leaders also discussed some attempts by the ministers and government officials to use Bharat instead of India.

On Tuesday, a controversy broke out over a G20 dinner invitation that described Droupadi Murmu as President of Bharat, instead of President of India.

The party source said that the INDIA parties will oppose any move to drop India from the Constitution.