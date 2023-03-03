India to get 1st foreign university in Gujarat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2023 2:21 pm IST

Ahmedabad: The International Financial Services Centre Authorities (IFSCA) on Friday said it has given approval to Deakin University of Australia to set up its campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

With this approval, Deakin has become the first foreign university that will set up its campus in India.

“We have given approval to Deakin University to set up its campus in GIFT City,” chairperson of IFSCA Injeti Srinivas told PTI.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it during a function to be held in Gandhinagar on March 8.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2023 2:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button