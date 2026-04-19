India to highlight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at exhibition on Capitol Hill

“Human Cost of Terrorism” exhibition in Washington to highlight Pakistan’s role in major attacks including Pahalgam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th April 2026 7:18 am IST
Two officials shaking hands in front of American flags during a terrorism exhibition on Capitol Hill.
Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra with Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill. Photo: X.

Washington: The Indian embassy in the US will host an exhibition at Capitol Hill on Tuesday to highlight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and also mark the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack that culminated in Operation Sindoor.

India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra will inaugurate “The Human Cost of Terrorism” exhibition at a time when Pakistan is projecting itself as a peacemaker in the US-Iran war that broke out on February 28.

April 22 marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, when terrorists from Pakistan-based outfits opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, leaving 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen dead.

Subhan Bakery

India had also held a similar exhibition at the United Nations headquarters in July last year when Pakistan assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council.

Exhibition to highlight terror attacks by Pak based outfits

The digital exhibition will display horrific terror attacks across the world, including the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam terror attack, and name the terror outfits that carried out each attack, including several Pakistan-based individuals and entities such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th April 2026 7:18 am IST

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