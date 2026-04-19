India to highlight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at exhibition on Capitol Hill

Washington: The Indian embassy in the US will host an exhibition at Capitol Hill on Tuesday to highlight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and also mark the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack that culminated in Operation Sindoor.

India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra will inaugurate “The Human Cost of Terrorism” exhibition at a time when Pakistan is projecting itself as a peacemaker in the US-Iran war that broke out on February 28.

Honored to meet Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill today. Expressed deep appreciation for his support for strengthening the 🇮🇳🇺🇸 bilateral relationship.

Thanked him for his solidarity with India’s counter-terrorism efforts following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April… pic.twitter.com/nmszrDA7Jt — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) January 8, 2026

April 22 marks the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, when terrorists from Pakistan-based outfits opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, leaving 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen dead.

India had also held a similar exhibition at the United Nations headquarters in July last year when Pakistan assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council.

Exhibition to highlight terror attacks by Pak based outfits

The digital exhibition will display horrific terror attacks across the world, including the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam terror attack, and name the terror outfits that carried out each attack, including several Pakistan-based individuals and entities such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.