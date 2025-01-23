India to Pakistan: Rakhi Sawant and Hania Aamir, new BFFs in town

Islamabad: In a move no one saw coming, Bollywood’s queen of antics, Rakhi Sawant, has declared her plans to visit Pakistan, and her newfound friend, the nation’s sweetheart Hania Aamir, is ready to roll out the red carpet.

This unexpected bond blossomed after Rakhi Sawant, known for her dramatic personality and viral statements, threw down a dance challenge in an interview with Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah.

Calling out Hania, as well as iconic dancers Nargis and Deedar, Rakhi boldly claimed she was better than all three combined. Naturally, when someone as unapologetically legendary as Rakhi issues a challenge, it’s impossible to ignore.

Here’s how Hania Aamir responded

Hania responded in style. Using Rakhi’s statement as audio for a hilarious Instagram reel, she lip-synced her way to the hearts of fans. The playful exchange didn’t stop there.

Rakhi Sawant claims she is flying to Pakistan

In her usual over-the-top fashion, Rakhi, currently residing in Dubai, took things up a notch, said that she is flying to Pakistan and shared a video from airport and also showed off her passport. “I’m going to Pakistan to meet Hania, Nargis, Deedar, and all the big stars of the country,” she declared, before asking Hania, “Do you have space in your home for your Indian sister, Rakhi Sawant?”

Hania’s response was equal parts charming and cheeky. Sharing a clip on her Instagram stories, she announced, “Good morning, everyone. My life was quite sad earlier, but then Rakhi ji came into it. Rakhi ji, I’m coming to receive you at the airport!”

This cross-border friendship is the unexpected dose of joy we didn’t know we needed. Will Rakhi Sawant actually land in Pakistan? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure — the drama is just getting started.