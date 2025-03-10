India to repatriate 540 citizens trapped in Myanmar

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the Centre is set to deploy a military aircraft to rescue 540 Indians trapped in Myanmar scam centers.

These individuals, many of whom were lured by fraudulent job offers, have been stranded at the Thai-Myanmar border for weeks, waiting for help. The rescue operation will be carried out between March 11 and March 12.

The operation will follow a similar procedure through which Chinese nationals were repatriated. Indians stuck in Myanmar belong to various states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and several other Indian states.

“The accommodation is decent at the Myawaddy detention center. They have provided well-maintained AC rooms, but the food is inadequate and sometimes we get one meal a day, occasionally two,” an Indian man trapped in Myanmar was quoted by Times of India.

However, he said the conditions near the immigration centers at the border are worse. “Over 500 people are currently stationed without proper sanitation and food. They are forced to stay in army camp-like tents,” the man added.

The rescue operation is part of India’s larger initiative to crack down on fraudulent employment networks exploiting Indian workers abroad.