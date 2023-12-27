India to soon open consulate general in New Zealand’s Auckland

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 6:59 pm IST
BJP Minority Morcha presents Tricolour to Darul Uloom
Indian flag

New Delhi: India will soon open a consulate general in Auckland, which is home to a large number of non-resident Indians in New Zealand.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved the proposal to open a Consulate General of India in Auckland, an official statement said.

The consulate is likely to be opened and fully operationalised within 12 months, it added.

MS Education Academy

India currently has a consulate in Auckland, which is headed by an honorary consul. The opening of a consulate general would pave the way for the appointment of a consul general, a post usually held by an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Opening the Consulate General of India in Auckland would help increase the country’s diplomatic footprint and strengthen its representation given its increasing global engagement, the statement said.

“This will also help promote India’s strategic and commercial interests and better serve the welfare of the Indian community in Auckland,” it added.

Officials said nearly 2.5 lakh people of Indian origin reside in New Zealand, including 1.7 lakh in Auckland. The India-New Zealand Business Council is also located in Auckland.

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand is in Wellington.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 6:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button