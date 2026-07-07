India to supply BrahMos missiles to Indonesia

Jakarta: Supplying BrahMos missiles to the Indonesian military, boosting maritime security, and strengthening critical mineral supply chains emerged as key outcomes from talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday, July 7.

The two sides inked nearly a dozen agreements to significantly bolster two-way cooperation in several areas, including critical minerals, technology, food security, medicines and maritime security.

Modi landed in Jakarta on Monday to a red-carpet welcome in the first leg of his three-nation tour to shore up trade and security cooperation under the framework of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2018.

With the two sides aiming to bolster their defence ties, Indonesia has decided to import India’s air-to-air Astra missiles following the weapon’s success during Operation Sindoor, it is learnt.

To strengthen the critical mineral supply chain, India decided to invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

India and Indonesia also agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles from India’s Great Nicobar port project.

“The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we forged in 2018 is taking a new flight today. We are taking important steps forward in every sector — development, security, technology, culture, and education,” Modi said in his media statement following the talks.

“I am confident that a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership begins today,” he said.

The prime minister said growing trust between India and Indonesia is strengthening the bilateral defence, security, and maritime cooperation.

Today, India and Indonesia reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation, he said.

Modi also announced a decision to set up a campus of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore in Indonesia.

“We are delighted that India’s UPI is set to integrate with Indonesia’s payment system. This will boost both ease of doing business and ease of travel,” he said.

The two sides also decided to enhance cooperation in areas of the blue economy, maritime trade and port development.

The prime minister and the Indonesian president also discussed various global challenges, including the situation in West Asia.

“In this era of global turmoil, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before,” Modi said.

“On the issue of Palestine, we support the Two-State Solution and long-term peace,” he said.