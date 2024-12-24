India tops Dubai Chamber business registrations in 2024

A recent analysis report has revealed that Indian investors continued to top the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of 2024, with 12,142 new companies, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

The detailed analysis conducted by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers showcased an impressive influx of new non-Emirati companies, with Indian investors leading the charge.

Key membership statistics

India ranked first on the list with 12,142 new companies. The findings highlight Dubai’s strong appeal among Indian investors and entrepreneurs.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 6,061 new companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024, while Egypt followed with 3,611 new companies registering as chamber members.

The number of new Syrian companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of the year reached 2,062, placing the country fourth among the top nationalities of new member companies.

The United Kingdom secured the fifth rank with 1,886 new companies joining the chamber.

Bangladesh ranked sixth with 1,669 new Bangladeshi companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024.

Sectoral distribution

In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member companies joining the chamber between Q1-Q3 2024, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 41.5 per cent of the total.

Real estate, renting, and business services emerged in the second position with a share of 33.3 per cent.

The manufacturing sector comprised the second largest percentage of electricity consumption at 13.8 per cent, this was followed by the construction sector taking the third largest percentage at 10.4 per cent.

the transport, storage and communications sector taking the fourth largest percentage at 8.6 per cent. The last two types of industries, the social and personal services sector, accounted for 6.8 per cent.





