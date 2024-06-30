India-UAE travel: IndiGo to launch new direct flight route

India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, has announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi, which is set to commence operations from August 1.

The new route aims to serve as a gateway for Indian travellers to explore the island city and beyond, through IndiGo’s extensive network.

IndiGo said that it will also provide an opportunity for international travellers to witness the rich heritage and historical landmarks in the vibrant city of Bengaluru.

The 6E 1438 flight, will depart from Bengaluru daily at 9:25 pm, except Tuesdays, will arrive in Abu Dhabi at 11:30 pm.

Conversely, flight 6E 1439 will depart from Abu Dhabi daily except Wednesdays at 12:30 am, landing in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 5:45 am.

With the launch of this new flight, IndiGo will now operate 75 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to 10 cities in India, further strengthening connectivity to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“Bengaluru is the tenth city on the IndiGo network to offer direct flights between Abu Dhabi and India. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo offers 75 weekly frequencies to Abu Dhabi and over 220 to the UAE,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said in a statement.

Malhotra also said that this new flight will further strengthen travel, trade, and tourism between India and the UAE by offering smooth and convenient business and leisure options