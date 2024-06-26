IndiGo adds additional flights between Jeddah, Mumbai

In an effort to enhance connectivity to the Middle East, India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, has announced the launch of additional daily, nonstop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The airline will now operate 14 weekly flights between both cities, effective August 15.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “With these, we will now operate 42 weekly flights to Jeddah from 5 cities in India.”

“These flights will not only enhance trade and tourism opportunities between India and the Middle East but also provide customers with even more options to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He added, “As India’s leading airline, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver an affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

The strategic expansion caters to the growing demand for travel between India and the Middle East.

The Mumbai-Jeddah route links two vibrant cultural and economic centers, offering spiritual fulfillment and rich cultural experiences while showcasing India’s diverse heritage through iconic landmarks.