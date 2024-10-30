India-UAE travel: Low-cost Indian airline to launch new direct flight route

India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, has announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Pune and Dubai, which is set to commence operations from November 22.

This will be the second international flight from Pune operated by IndiGo.

This new route will enhance IndiGo’s international network from Pune by providing direct connectivity to one of the most sought-after tourist and business destinations for Indian travellers in the UAE, the airline said in a statement.

The daily flight from Dubai departs at 17:40 and arrives in Pune at 22:10. The return flight departs at 00:15 and arrives in Dubai at 02:15 the following day. IndiGo offers ticket booking through its official website or mobile app.

With this new addition by IndiGo, the airline will now operate 383 average weekly flights out of Pune offering direct connectivity to over 25 destinations in India and two international destinations.

“With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo will now operate over 100 weekly, direct, flights to Dubai from 13 cities in India, and now offers a wide choice of more than 225 weekly flights into the UAE from 18 cities in India,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.