India urges nationals to leave Iran ‘by all available means’

Tehran: India on Monday, June 8, reiterated its travel advisory for Iran amid the ongoing developments in the region, urging its nationals to avoid travelling to it and those there to leave the country by all available means.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said: “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran.”

“Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport,” it added.

The advisory comes as tensions continue to escalate in West Asia following recent exchanges between Iran and Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it has struck “several targets” at the petrochemical complex in Iran’s Mahshahr area.

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In another statement, the Israeli military said that all the Iranian missiles launched at Israel on Monday morning were intercepted.

The IDF stated that the impact reported in an open field in the West Bank was likely a large fragment after an interception. Furthermore, an all-clear was given in the Jerusalem area after an early warning was issued for an Iranian missile attack, The Times of Israel reported.

On Sunday, Ali Abdollahi, chief commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Israel will face more “crushing and regret-inducing blows” if it expands its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahieh district south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut or responds to Iran’s action.

In a statement aired by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday (local time), he stressed that Israel must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh; otherwise, “devastating” attacks will begin against Israel and its supporters.

Israel has increased its “malicious actions” against Lebanese people on a daily basis with the US “greenlight” and international organisations’ lack of response and “is perpetrating war crimes by using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs,” Abdollahi said.

Despite Iran’s earlier warnings, Israel has increased its attacks on southern Lebanon and has targeted Dahieh by crossing all red lines, he said.

The ongoing tensions in West Asia erupted following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

A ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel took effect on April 8. In recent weeks, Iran and the United States have reportedly exchanged several proposals outlining conditions for peace and are working to finalise a memorandum of understanding aimed at formally ending the conflict.