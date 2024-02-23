India urges Russia to ‘discharge’ nationals working as army helpers amid row

India has urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2024 2:59 pm IST
Pentagon says US intelligence provided to Ukraine making a difference against Russia
Representative Image

New Delhi: India on Friday said it was in touch with Moscow for early “discharge” of Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army, and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came following a report that some Indians are working as support staff to the Russian Army in the conflict zone.

Also Read
Asaduddin Owaisi urges MEA to rescue Hyderabad youth ‘sent to fight’ for Russia

“We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said.

MS Education Academy

He said the Indian embassy in Moscow has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their “early discharge”.

“We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2024 2:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button