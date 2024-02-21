Asaduddin Owaisi urges MEA to rescue Hyderabad youth ‘sent to fight’ for Russia

Hyderabad: MP Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the minister of external affairs, India, for help to rescue Hyderabadis defrauded and sent to fight on behalf of Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

The three youngsters belonging to Hyderabad have been identified as Mohammed Afsan, Arbaab Hussain, and Zahoor Ahmad.

Asaduddin Owaisi in his appeal stated that the youngsters were defrauded by their agents, who are now unresponsive, and sent to Russia to fight the war against Ukraine, despite being untrained.

“They’re being misguided by the Indian agents and are being joined in the Russia Army. They’re not being given training. Also, they’re not contacting with the family since 25 days. Their families are very much worried about them and are intending to return back them to India,” Asaduddin Owaisi said in his appeal.

This comes after the parents of the youngsters reached out to the MP to rescue their children, stating that they had been out of touch and stranded in Russia and are being sent to the warfront.

Apart from the three Hyderabadis, several so really youngsters across the country seeking jobs are being defrauded and sent to Russia. Initially, they were told that they would be sent to the green zone in Russia as helpers or security officials. However, they were moved to multiple cities and are now being sent to the red zone, which is a warfront.

The youngsters are the only bread earners in their family.

The agents also fraudulently force the youngsters to sign papers in Russian language.

Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the ministry to to initiate immediate steps to rescue and return the Hyderabad youths from Russia.