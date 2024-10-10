India vs Bangladesh T20: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Sat

Hyderabad: In light of the India vs Bangladesh T20 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the Rachakonda Police have issued traffic diversions between 4 pm and 11:50 pm on Saturday, October 12.

Heavy vehicles, including lorries, dumpers, earthmovers, RMC trucks, and water tankers, travelling from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted via Chengicherla X Road-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC Road.

Similarly, vehicles heading from LB Nagar to Nagole will be rerouted via Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X Road, while heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted through Habsiguda to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.

The traffic police have urged citizens to cooperate with these arrangements to avoid inconvenience for people attending the India vs Bangladesh t20 match.

India vs Bangladesh T20

Cricket fans in Hyderabad are in for a thrilling experience as ticket sales for the highly anticipated 3rd India vs Bangladesh T20 match at Uppal Stadium begin today.

HCA President Jaganmohan Rao announced that tickets will be available from 12:30 PM via Paytm, with prices ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 15,000, catering to various seating preferences. For those booking online, tickets must be redeemed at Gymkhana Stadium between October 8 and 12.

As excitement for the match builds, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early to avoid missing out on the action at Uppal Stadium.

India recently won the October 2024 Test series against Bangladesh 2-0, clinching victory in the second Test by 7 wickets, despite two days of rain.