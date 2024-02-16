India vs England: 3rd test match-Day 2

Rajkot: England's Zak Crawley plays a shot on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Rajkot: England's Ben Duckett plays a shot on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Rajkot: England's Ben Duckett plays a shot on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Rajkot: England's Ben Duckett celebrates his half century on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Rajkot: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The senior off-spinner on Friday became the second Indian bowler after former skipper Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test match. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Rajkot: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The senior off-spinner on Friday became the second Indian bowler after former skipper Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test match. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) Rajkot: India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)