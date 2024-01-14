India vs England test: Ticket sales begin on Jan 18, free entry for 25K students 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jaganmohan Rao said that all arrangements are in place for the conduct of the first test match between India and England, scheduled to be held at Uppal Stadium on 25 January.

Tickets for the match will be available online via the Paytm Insider App from 18 January, and the remaining tickets will be sold both online and offline at the Gymkhana from 22 January. Those who book tickets online must present a government ID card to collect their tickets at Gymkhana HCA Stadium from the 22, he said.

The prices for the Test match range from Rs 200 for a regular ticket as the minimum to Rs 4,000 for the corporate box as the maximum. (see below)

“HCA has also allocated 25,000 complimentary passes for school students, with 5,000 passes per day for the 5-day event. Free food and drinking water will be provided to these students,” Jaganmohan Rao said.

Free Entry for Armed Forces Personnel

Indian Armed Forces personnel in Telangana and their families will be granted free entry to the match on Republic Day, 26 January, informed HCA.

Interested Armed personnel can send an email with a letter signed by their Head of Department, including family member details, to the HCA CEO before 18 January.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Regular tickets: Rs 200, Rs 499, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250

Corporate box north with hospitality: Rs 3,000

Corporate box south with hospitality: Rs 4,000

Season tickets for 5 days are available at the following rates:

Rs 200 tickets at Rs 600

Rs 499 tickets at Rs 1,497

Rs 1,000 tickets at Rs 3,000

Rs 1,250 tickets at Rs 3,750

Rs 3,000 box at Rs 12,000

Rs 4,000 box at Rs 16,000