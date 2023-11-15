India vs New Zealand world cup semifinal: What if rain plays spoilsport?

The India and New Zealand cricket teams are set to compete in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup 2023 today at 2 pm at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The winning team of this match will face either South Africa or Australia in the final of the tournament.

However, the looming concern is the potential interference of rain.

Scenarios if rain disrupts India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal

If rain disrupts the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal today, there are multiple scenarios to consider.

If 20 overs are not completed in the second innings today, the rest of the match will be played on the reserve day without any reduction in the match overs. If 20 overs are played, the overs will be reduced, and the match will continue on the reserve day.

In the event that teams fail to complete 20 overs even after moving the match to the reserve day, the match will be abandoned. The team with a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) in the league stage will then advance to the final of the World Cup.

Following is the current status of the point table

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost NRR Points India 9 9 0 +2.570 18 South Africa 9 7 2 +1.261 14 Australia 9 7 2 +0.841 14 New Zealand 9 5 4 +0.743 10

The current temperature at the match venue is 32 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy conditions.

First semifinal match

In today’s first semifinal of the ICC World Cup, India will face New Zealand. The Men in Blue broke their 20-year ICC tournament duck against New Zealand in the league stage, winning by four wickets. However, the stakes are higher this time.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis aim to secure their third successive World Cup final spot after 2015 and 2019.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the semifinal match and whether rain will play a role in India vs New Zealand match.