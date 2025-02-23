India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Pakistan bats first, off to a slow start

India struck twice in quick succession unsettling Pakistan’s top-order batting in the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket game in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 23 February. Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Pakistan are off to a slow start in their innings, after both openers Babar Azam (23) and Imam-Ul-Haq (10) lost their wickets within the first 10 overs and before adding 50 runs to the scoreboard.

On the third ball of the ninth over, seamer Hardik Pandya delivered a full-length ball towards the off-stump, which rested in wicketkeeper KL Rahul’s gloves after taking a slight edge off former Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s bat, giving India a breakthrough in the game, denying Pakistan to establish stability.

After losing his opening partner, Imam-Ul-Haq returned to the dugout right in the next over. The tenth over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav became fruitful for India when Axar Patel made Ul-Haq run out while trying to take a single.

Pakistan was slowly creating a stable, but slow partnership between one-down batsman Saud Shakeel (62) and Captain Mohammad Rizwan (46), which was broken by Hardik Pandya giving another breakthrough to team India. The Indian all-rounder sent Pakistan Captain Mohammed Rizwan back to the dugout in the 34th over.

With the Captain lost, Pakistan’s middle order is witnessing a collapse with their anchor player Saud Shakeel getting clean bowled by Axar Patel in the 35th over. Middle-order batsman Tayyib Tahir too couldn’t stand long after coming to the crease, as he was clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Current score: Pakistan stands at 197/5 after 42 overs. Salman Ali Agha (18*) and Khushdil Shah (19*) are on the crease.

Also Read India, Pakistan gear up for ICC Champions Trophy match

The high-stakes game has been a talking point since the tournament was announced, with Pakistan hosting and the Indian team not travelling to Pakistan due to security reasons and ICC deciding to host India’s games, including its game against Pakistan in a neutral venue in Dubai.

India registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first game in the tournament on Thursday, February 20. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their first match for 60 runs in their first game on Wednesday.

India vs Pakistan: Shami bowls longest over

Pacer Mohammed Shami bowled five wides in the opening over of the high-stakes encounter and registered an unwanted record to his name.

Shami took 11 balls to complete his six-ball over, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah’s nine-ball over to bowl the longest over by an Indian in the Champions Trophy.

Shami’s five wides was also the most by any bowler in the opening over of the Champions Trophy. However, Tinashe Panyangara of Zimbabwe holds the record of bowling most wides (seven) in an over in the tournament.

The Indian pacer was not looking at his best and was attended by team physio on the ground during his third over, after which he went off the field for a brief period before returning later.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first. It is a must-win encounter for Pakistan to keep their semi-final hopes alive from Group A after losing to New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament opener in Karachi

Champions Trophy match fever grips Dubai

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to come out strong against Pakistan in their much-anticipated Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday. As cricket fans across the globe wait for the blockbuster encounter to begin, Dhumal, who is in Dubai to witness the India vs Pakistan mega battle, said the atmosphere is very electric in the city.

“Excitement here in Dubai is ‘jabardast’. This is one of the most watched games across the cricketing world. For both the teams it is an important match. The way Indian team is playing, I believe it will be a really good game, and our team will win,” Dhumal said.