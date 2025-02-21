India, Pakistan gear up for ICC Champions Trophy match

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday at 2:30 PM IST.

India beats Bangladesh by six wickets

In yesterday’s match, India registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Pacer Mohammed Shami returned to an ICC tournament with a five-wicket haul to help his team bowl out Bangladesh for 228. In reply, India completed the chase with 21 balls to spare.

While India won their opening match, Pakistan lost against New Zealand in the opener on Wednesday.

India vs Pakistan match in Champions Trophy

The match between India and Pakistan can be watched on TV, website, and app.

Those who are willing to watch on TV can tune in to Star Sports Network. For those looking to watch on a website, it will be made available on Hotstar.

The match in the ongoing tournament can also be watched on the JioHotstar app.