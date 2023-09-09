India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Here’s what will happen if rainfall plays spoilsport

After rain washed out the India vs. Pakistan match in the league stage of the Asia Cup 2023, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided to allocate a reserved day for the clash in the Super Four stage.

According to the ACC’s decision, if rainfall disrupts the India vs. Pakistan match in the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled for September 10, it will resume on September 11 from the point at which it was suspended.

In such a scenario, ticket-holders must retain their match tickets as they will remain valid and will be used for the reserved day.

No reserved day for other Super Four matches

Although a reserved day has been designated for the India vs. Pakistan match, no such arrangement has been announced for the other matches in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Following this decision, the head coaches of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka voiced their concerns.

However, later, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated that the reserved day for the high-profile Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan was added after consulting with all the teams participating in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

India, Pakistan set to clash again in Asia Cup 2023 match

India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup tomorrow. Excitement is running high among fans since the last match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 was washed out due to rain.

The teams competing in the Super Four stage of the tournament are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

So far in this stage, only one match has been played, in which Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to top the points table. Today, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to clash.

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost Points Pakistan 1 1 0 2 India 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0

The tournament’s final match will be held on September 17, 2023, between the top two teams in the points table after the 12th match of the Asia Cup.