India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Will rain play spoilsport? Here’s weather report

India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup today. Fans from both countries are continuously checking the weather forecasts for Colombo ahead of this much-awaited encounter.

The match, which is going to be played at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, is facing the threat of rainfall, raising concerns that rain may disrupt the game.

Colombo weather report

According to weather.com at 10 am IST, there are high chances of rainfall in Colombo today. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning are expected to become more widespread. It is forecasted that the chance of rainfall today is almost certain, with a high probability of rain continuing into the night.

According to the decision by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), if rainfall disrupts the India vs. Pakistan match in the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2023 today, it will resume on September 11 from the point at which it was suspended.

The decision to allocate a reserved day for the clash in the Super Four stage was made by the ACC due to the previous India vs. Pakistan match in the league stage of the Asia Cup 2023 being washed out by rain.

Excitement ahead of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 match

As India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off once more in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup today, excitement is running high among fans since the last match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 was washed out due to rain.

The teams competing in the Super Four stage of the tournament are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. So far, two matches have been played in this stage. In the first match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, securing the top position on the points table. In the second match, Sri Lanka won by 21 runs, claiming the second position in the table.

Teams Matches played Matches won Matches lost Points Pakistan 1 1 0 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 India 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0

The tournament’s final match will be held on September 17, 2023, between the top two teams in the points table after the 12th match of the Asia Cup.