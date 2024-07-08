India vs South Africa Women: Second T20 match

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mansoor Hameed | Updated: 8th July 2024 12:10 pm IST
Chennai: India Women's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa Women's Tazmin Brits during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: India Women's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa Women's Tazmin Brits during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: South Africa Women’s Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch run between the wickets during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: South Africa Women’s Anneke Bosch plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: South Africa Women's Anneke Bosch plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

