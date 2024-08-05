India vs Sri Lanka: Second ODI Highlights

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 2:47 pm IST
Colombo: Sri Lankan players celebrates after winning the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match over India, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: Sri Lankan players celebrates after winning the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match over India, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_04_2024_000487B)
Colombo: India’s Mohammed Siraj walks off the ground after his dismissal during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: India’s Mohammed Siraj after his dismissal during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka with teammates celebrates the wicket of India’s Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka with teammates celebrates the wicket of India’s Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka takes the catch of India’s Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: Sri Lankan players after the DRS result was rejected against India’s Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_04_2024_000466B)
Colombo: Sri Lankan Asitha Fernando unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of India’s Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: India’s Washington Sundar with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lankas captain Charith Asalanka during the second ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 2:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button