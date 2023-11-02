India vs Sri Lanka: Siraj, Shami get 3 wickets each before opponent’s 30 runs

At the end of 13 overs, Sri Lanka were 29-7

Published: 2nd November 2023 8:11 pm IST
Mumbai: Chasing a mammoth score of 357 runs by Indian batting line, Sri Lanka team has crumbled by losing 7 wickets before adding 30 runs to the scorecard.

At the end of 13 overs, Sri Lanka were 29-7. Hyderabadi pacer Mohammad Siraj and another fast bowler Mohammad Shami took 3 wickets each before Indian bowled 12th over. Another wicket was taken by Jaspreet Bumrah.

Earlier, Virat Kohli once again missed out on a record equalling 49th ODI hundred but Indian batters made merry on a flat deck to score a mammoth 357 for 8 against Sri Lanka in a World Cup match here on Thursday.

Kohli (88 off 94 balls), who previously missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th ODI ton, against New Zealand in Dharamsala, enjoyed a 189-run second wicket stand with his heir apparent Shubman Gill, who looked a million dollars during his run-a-ball 92.

After a mini-slump, it was Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56 balls), who feasted against a mediocre bowling attack on a placid track, to get some form back before the match against South Africa at Eden Gardens, which will be played on a spicier track.

(With inputs from PTI)

