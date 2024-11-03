India wants to grow with world: EAM Jaishankar

Brisbane: India, which is on the path of growth, wants to grow with the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, stressing that there is genuine goodwill and desire among nations to work with India.

Addressing the Indian community here, Jaishankar also underlined the historical ties between the two countries.

He said India has made significant progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years.

“India will grow, India is growing, but India wants to grow with the world. When we look at the world, we see opportunities. We are optimistic. There may be problems, but overall, we think the world has goodwill and a desire to work with India,” he said.

“We see a sentiment overall in the world for India to succeed, and it is important we harness that sentiment,” he added.

He mentioned that there are numerous opportunities for global cooperation in the fields of education and research.

“The image today of Indians abroad, the image of being well educated, of being personally responsible, work ethic, family-centric nature of our lives. I think the combination of all of this today makes us very, very attractive in the global workplace,” he said.

“I think, it’s important that that brand is developed, that those skills are nurtured… Again, I emphasise that this era, you know, this era of AI, of electric mobility, of chips, this will require a global workforce,” he added.

On ties with Australia, he emphasised the transformation in the bilateral relations and attributed the progress to four key factors – Prime Minister Modi, Australia, the world, and the Indian diaspora.

“I mentioned Prime Minister Modi, and I did so for a particular reason. I remember an early conversation with him in 2014. He asked me, ‘Explain to me why hasn’t our relationship with Australia developed?’ Because it has everything going for it. There is a language, shared culture, and tradition and yet somehow, something is not happening.

“That day, I did not have an answer, perhaps because I myself had not reflected upon it. So, this is a reflection that this relationship did not happen on auto-pilot. The people on both ends made great efforts to build it,” Jaishankar said.

Noting the presence of around 125,000-strong Indian diaspora in Queensland, including 15,000-16,000 students, the minister highlighted their significance in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Highlighting that 75 per cent of Australian exports to India come from Brisbane, he said that this cooperation should be viewed not merely as an achievement but as a framework for future growth.

“There’s no doubt that the QUAD ranks right up there, and Australia is a founding partner of that mechanism in terms of our bilateral ties,” he said, adding that India’s designation of Australia as a “comprehensive strategic partner” has a meaning as such terms are reserved for only a few countries.

India and Australia are members of QUAD – a four-member strategic security dialogue that includes the US and Japan.

Later, in a post on X, the minister said he was “delighted to interact with members of the vibrant Indian community” in Brisbane.

“Spoke about the strong India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and the efforts, vision and leadership by both countries to energise it. The upcoming opening of India’s 4th consulate in Australia is a step forward in our friendship,” he said.

Jaishankar later met with Peter Varghese, Chancellor, University of Queensland in Brisbane today. “A useful exchange on educational and research collaborations between India and Australia,” the minister said in a post on X.

He arrived here earlier in the day on the first leg of his two-nation tour, which will also take him to Singapore.

“Namaste Australia! Landed in Brisbane today. Look forward to productive engagements over the next few days to take forward the India-Australia Dosti,” he posted on X.

During the visit, Jaishankar will inaugurate India’s fourth consulate in Australia in Brisbane. He will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

He will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under in the Australian Parliament House. He is scheduled to interact with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, the business community, media and think tanks.

From Australia, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore, where he will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN–India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries.