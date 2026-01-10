India will one day have hijab-clad woman as PM, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said a hijab-clad woman would one day become India’s prime minister as the country’s Constitution accords equal status to people from all communities, unlike that of Pakistan, which restricts top constitutional posts to a single community.

His remark drew a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP, which said that through his “irresponsible” statement, the Hyderabad MP was presenting half-truth as Muslim women don’t want to wear hijab.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday in Maharashtra‘s Solapur ahead of the January 15 civic polls, Owaisi said, “India’s Constitution accords equal status to people of all communities, unlike Pakistan’s Constitution, which restricts the country’s top constitutional posts to members of a single community.”

#WATCH | Solapur, Maharashtra | AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday said," The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can… pic.twitter.com/5hIqToOxri — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2026

He added that he may not be alive to see it, but the day would come in future when a woman wearing a hijab would become India’s prime minister.

Responding to it, BJP MP Anil Bonde said Owaisi was making irresponsible statements and accused him of presenting half-truths.

Stating that women in Iran were protesting against the hijab, Bonde claimed that Muslim women did not want it, as nobody wanted subjugation.

He also alleged that demographic imbalance was emerging in India and called for Hindu unity.