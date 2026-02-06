India win sixth Under-19 World Cup

The triumph adds to India's previous titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 6th February 2026 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 8:39 pm IST
India win sixth Under-19 World Cup
India win sixth Under-19 World Cup. (Image: X)

Harare: Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the grand stage with a jaw-dropping 175 to power India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title with a 100-run victory over England in the final here on Friday.

The triumph adds to India’s previous titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, underlining their dominance in the tournament’s history.

The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi blazed his way to a stunning 175 off just 80 balls, recording the fastest 150 in Under-19 cricket history, reaching the milestone in 71 deliveries, as India piled up a daunting 411 for 9 after electing to bat.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Image: X/BCCI)
India win sixth Under-19 World Cup
India win sixth Under-19 World Cup (Image: X/BCCI)

In response, England kept the required run rate within sight for large parts of the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals, which steadily derailed their pursuit.

They were eventually bowled out for 311 with Caleb Falconer scoring a 66-ball 115.

Sooryavanshi, who shot into the limelight during last year’s Indian Premier League, smashed 15 sixes and an equal number of boundaries, registering the highest individual score by any batter in an ICC tournament final.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Brief Scores:

India 411/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 175, Ayush Mahatre 53; James Minto 3/63, Sebastian Morgan 2/74).

England 311 all out in 40.2 overs (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66; RS Ambrish 3/56, Deepesh Devendran 2/64)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 6th February 2026 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 8:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button