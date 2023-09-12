India witnesses 5.7% growth in industrial production in July

New Delhi: India’s industrial production rose by 5.7 per cent in July, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

For July 2023, the quick estimates of index of industrial production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stood at 142.0.

The indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for July 2023 stood at 111.9, 141.2 and 204.0 respectively.

The indices stood at 141.7 for primary goods, 101.6 for capital goods, 151.8 for intermediate goods and 168.5 for infrastructure/ construction goods for July 2023.

Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stand at 118.1 and 152.2 respectively for the month of July 2023.