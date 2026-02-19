India won’t let AI turn humans into data points: Modi at AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 19, pitched for democratising artificial intelligence and making it a tool for inclusion and empowerment, saying humans must not become mere data points or reduced to raw material.

India, he said, believes that artificial intelligence will truly serve the good of the world when it is shared and its codes are open, asserting that the country does not fear AI but sees a fortune in it and a blueprint of tomorrow.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Modi said, “We have to give an open sky to AI, but at the same time we have to keep the reins in our hands”.

“AI will make our systems smarter, more efficient and more impactful. It will open more opportunities for people to take up creative roles. It is a major opportunity for innovation, entrepreneurship and the creation of new industries,” he said at the event attended by world leaders and CEOs of leading companies.

“Some countries believe that AI should be developed in a confidential and closed manner. But India is different. We believe AI will truly serve the good of the world when it is shared and its codes are open. Only then will millions of young minds be able to improve it further,” he said.

Modi said there are two kinds of people in the world today- those who see fear in AI and those who see fortune in AI.

“I proudly and responsibly say that we do not see fear. India sees fortune in AI, India sees a future in AI. In AI, India sees opportunity and the blueprint of tomorrow,” he asserted.

He said the expo is taking place in India, which represents one sixth of humanity, and a country with the world’s largest young population and a hub of the largest tech talent pool.

“Artificial intelligence marks a transformative chapter in human history. India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it,” he said.

The prime minister said India not only builds technology but also adopts it at an unprecedented pace.

“Some people have doubts about new technology. But the way the younger generation is embracing AI is unprecedented. There has also been tremendous enthusiasm here regarding the AI Summit exhibition,” he said.

“In the course of human history, there have been certain turning points that shaped entire centuries. These turning points set the direction of civilisation and transform the pace of development. Artificial intelligence is one such transformation in history,” he noted.

The world leaders attending the summit at the Bharat Mandapam include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Modi said India builds new technology and also adapts it rapidly but the real question in not what AI can do in future, “it is what can we do with AI in the present”.

He said AI is a transformative power; if it strays away from its goals, it will lead to destruction and if used well, it will give solutions.

“Welfare and happiness of all is our benchmark for AI to ensure that humans don’t become a data point or raw material, we have to democratise AI. We have to give an open sky to AI, but at the same time we have to keep the reins in our hands,” he said.

The prime minister said AI is making machines intelligent and at the same time, it is multiplying human capabilities many times over.

India’s perspective on AI is reflected in the theme of this summit which is welfare and happiness for all, he said.

Modi said the present journey from machine learning to learning machine is not only rapid, but also profound and extensive.

“Therefore, we must keep our vision grand and fulfil our responsibility with equal magnitude. Along with the present generation, we must also be concerned about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations,” he said.

“It must be made a means of inclusion and empowerment, and especially in the Global South,” he said.

Modi also presented a vision for AI and named it as ‘MANAV’ (Human) with M standing for moral and ethical systems, A for accountable governance, N for national sovereignty, A for accessible and inclusive, V for valid and legitimate.

“We also have talent. We also have energy capacity and policy clarity. I am pleased to share with you that at this summit, three Indian companies have launched their AI models and applications.These models showcase the talent of our youth. They also reflect the solutions that India is offering to the world,” he said.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo were among others at the event.